Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023: KBPE Plus Two Result Releasing on 25 May: Details

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has officially announced the date of the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023. The Kerala 12th results will be declared by the concerned officials at 3 pm on 25 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examinations can check their results on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were conducted from 10 to 30 March 2023 across different examination centres of the state. The exam was held in a single shift starting from 9:30 am.

Approximately, nine lakh candidates registered for the Higher Secondary first and second-year public examination this year. Almost 60,000 VHSE students took part in the examination.