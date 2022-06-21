DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 Declared on keralaresults.nic.in

Check Kerala Plus 2 result 2022 on keralaresults.nic.in
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Kerala plus two (+2) results 2022 have been declared on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. The Kerala board plus 2 exams were conducted from 30 March to 22 April 2022. The results have been released online on the official website – keralaresults.nic.in. Results are also hosted online on the following websites: kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared for the DHSE Kerala plus 2 (Class 12th) exams are advised to visit one of the websites mentioned above to check their results.
Here the steps which you can follow to check the DHSE Kerala plus two results online.
Visit the official website of the Kerala Board: keralaresults.nic.in.
Click on plus two/Class 12th result link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
Your Kerala board plus 2 (Class 12th) result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check your marks.
Download and save the results for future reference.
Marksheets of Kerala Board plus 2 exams will be released after the declaration of the results. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to contact their respective schools for further details about their marksheets.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kerala Class 12th results.
