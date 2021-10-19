KEAM 2021: Second Phase Allotment Postponed

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has announced the postponement of Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2021 second phase allotment. Earlier, it was scheduled to be published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021.

