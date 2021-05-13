Amid COVID Surge, Karnataka SSLC 2021 Exam Postponed

(Photo: IANS)
The government of Karnataka on Thursday, 13 May, announced the postponement of SSLC/Class 10 exams.
Earlier, the SSLC exams were scheduled to commence on 21 June 2020, but now, they have been deferred till further notice.
The decision of postponement of exams has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
“The increasing COVID cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parents, students, and many school associations has resulted in this decision," said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister, reported The Indian Express.
News agency ANI also quoted Kumar as saying, "SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies."
The decision to postpone SSLC comes a day after the Karnataka government announced the decision to defer the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 due to the COVID surge.
Earlier this month, the government also decided to postpone 2nd PUC (Class 12) board exams for the same reason.
Karnataka on Wednesday, 12 May, recorded a total of 39,998 new COVID-19 cases, and 517 death in 24 hours, reported The Times of India.
Whereas, according to the Union Health Ministry's data released on Thursday morning, India reported a total of 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases and 4,120 deaths on Wednesday.
Published: undefined