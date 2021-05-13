Amid COVID Surge, Karnataka SSLC 2021 Exam Postponed

The government of Karnataka on Thursday, 13 May, announced the postponement of SSLC/Class 10 exams.

Earlier, the SSLC exams were scheduled to commence on 21 June 2020, but now, they have been deferred till further notice.

The decision of postponement of exams has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

“The increasing COVID cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parents, students, and many school associations has resulted in this decision," said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister, reported The Indian Express.

News agency ANI also quoted Kumar as saying, "SSLC Examination slated to begin from June 21 has been postponed in view of the surge in #COVID19 cases. Revised schedule will be decided after the second wave dies."