3.62 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,120 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.37 Cr

India on Thursday, 13 May, reported 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,37,03,665. The death toll increased by 4,120 to 2,58,317.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,10,525 active cases across the country, while 1,97,34,823 patients have been discharged, with 3,52,181 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.