Karnataka HC Refuses Interim Relief To Wear Hijab to Degree College Students

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, 21 February, refused to grant interim relief to students of a degree college who had asked for protection of right to wear hijab in classrooms, even as an earlier order by the court had exempted degree colleges from the restriction on religious attire.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishan S Dixit refused interim relief while hearing a petition filed by two students of the Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science, Udupi.

The bench observed that the interim order passed by the high court on 10 February governs the issue at present, no relief could be granted while the matter is sub-judice.