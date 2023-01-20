Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Download

Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 released on the official website. Important details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment Round 1 Result 2022: The KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) has released the DCET (Diploma Common Entrance Test) result 2022 for the mock seat allotment round 1 on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
Candidates can download and check their Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment result 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps.
The Diploma Common Entrance Test is held annually by the KEA for candidates who are interested in getting admission to the 2nd or 3rd year semester engineering courses.
Besides, DCET is conducted for students who want to get admission in the architecture courses.
Candidates must remember that the DCET Mock Allotment result is provisional. The final Karnataka DCET Round 1 Result 2022 will be declared by the concerned authorities today, on 20 January 2023 at 2 pm.
Candidates who will qualify the DCET Round 1 will be eligible for reporting to the allotted colleges for the admission process.
Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link "18-01 DCET 2022 Mock allotment result."
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the required login details like DCET number.
Hit the submit option.
Your Karnataka DCET Mock Allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
