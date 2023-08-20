'It Was a General Remark to My Students': Ex-Unacademy Tutor on Viral Video

Your video is going viral on social media. When was that video uploaded? What were you trying to convey in it? What was the topic of the whole video?

That video is from my YouTube channel 'Legal Pathshala.' I am currently teaching a session. I was having a discussion with my students on the new Criminal Bills that have been introduced in Parliament. It was after the discussion that I felt it is my duty and my right as a teacher to give sound advice to my students and show them the right direction.

With regards to this, I told my students that when they vote, they should vote for the educated candidate so that their future is in safe hands.