JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023 Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download

JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023 out. Direct Link and Steps To Download Here.
(Photo: iStock)
JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023 Released: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has officially released the answer key for the JSSC Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Exam 2023 on the official website, jssc.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the JSSC PGT Recruitment Exam 2023 can download and check their provisional answer key by using the personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth on the aforementioned website.
This year, JSSC PGT Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 18 August to 10 September 2023.
Candidates must note down that the JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023 is provisional, and can be challenged or objected, if there is any discrepancy. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is 26 September 2023. No challenge or objection will be entertained after the deadline.
The JSSC PGT final answer key and result may be declared together. The exact JSSC PGT result date has not been officially announced yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the JSSC PGT Exam 2023.
Follow below steps to download and check the JSSC PGT provisional answer key 2023.
Visit the official website, jssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023.
A login page page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details, verify the captcha, and hit the login option.
The tentative answer key will open on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined