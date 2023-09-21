JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023 Released: Direct Link and Steps To Download

JSSC PGT Answer Key 2023 Released: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has officially released the answer key for the JSSC Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Exam 2023 on the official website, jssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the JSSC PGT Recruitment Exam 2023 can download and check their provisional answer key by using the personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth on the aforementioned website.

This year, JSSC PGT Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 18 August to 10 September 2023.