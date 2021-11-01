JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 2 : Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today

JoSAA 2021 counselling round 2 seat allotment results to be announced
(Photo: iStock)
The JoSAA 2021 round 2 seat allotment result is expected to be released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at 05:00 PM or later on 1 November 2021.
The JoSAA 2021 counselling is currently being held for students who wish to take admissions in IITs and NITs.
Once the seat allotment results for JoSAA 2021 round 2 are uploaded on the official website, candidates can check their individual results at josaa.nic.in.
Candidates who get shortlisted on the list released will be liable to complete the entire admission process including the payment of fees and upload the necessary documents.
The deadline for candidates to complete these steps is 3 November 2021.
Candidates must note that along with releasing the seat allotment result of JoSaa 2021, it is expected that the opening and closing ranks may also be announced on 1 November 2021.
Hence, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website in the latter part of the day and keep their official credentials such as round number, institute Name, academic programme and institute type ready.
Candidate who wish to withdraw their admissions or their names from JoSAA Counselling 2021 are also eligible to do so between 2 November 2021 and 5 November 2021.
Visit the official website of JoSAA counselling at josaa.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that says 'Round 2 Seat Allotment results' on the homepage.
Once you are redirected to a new page, enter your required official credentials like JEE application number and password to log in.
Your JoSAA 2021 Counselling round 2 result for seat allocation will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)