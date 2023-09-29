'Denied Promotion, Selective Targeting': JNU Professors Allege Harassment

YS Alone, a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of Arts & Aesthetics, has been due for a promotion as the dean of his department since 2021. However, he says that there has been no indication from the university that his promotion will be sanctioned anytime soon.

Why? According to him, he is being targeted, along with 47 other teachers, for holding a one-day protest against the JNU administration in 2018. A "chargesheet" was filed against the professors by the JNU administration in July 2019.