Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board 2021 Exams To Begin From 9 March

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Monday, 4 January, announced the dates for the board examinations of class 10 and 12. Board examination will commence from 9 March and will go on till 26 March, said chairman of JAC Arvind Singh.

Every student giving the exam will be required carry hand sanitizers, face mask and follow all COVID protocols. Schools have been reopened from 21 December to help students with their preparation of board examinations.

However, students who do not want to sit for physical classes can continue with online classes.