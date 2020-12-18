Assam, Jharkhand Schools to Reopen from 1 Jan, 21 Dec Respectively

Assam government on Monday, 15 December, announced that from 1 January, all state-run schools will resume regulajavascript:void(0)r operation.

At present, class 6 and onwards have been functioning in a staggered manner in government-run schools. According to the latest announcement, classes from nursery to class 6 will reopen from 1 January.

“From 1 January, all restrictions on schools will be withdrawn. Regular classes will begin. Only mask will be required and social distance norms will be followed. All classes will start, ending the pattern of staggered classes we were following till now,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard is expected soon from the education department.

Sarma said the decision was taken considering that Assam’s COVID cases have been considerably low in the recent past. As of 18 December, the state has 3,523 active cases and 1,010 deaths.