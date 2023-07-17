JEECUP Admit Card 2023 Releasing Soon on jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Check Details

JEECUP Admit Card 2023 will be released soon. Check details here.
The JEECUP Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the JEECUP Admit Card must follow the aforementioned website regularly for the latest details.
Earlier, the admit card was expected to be released on Sunday, 16 July 2023. However, the official details are still awaited. Once the hall tickets are out, students can download the same by using their personal login credentials.
According to the schedule released by the concerned officials, the UPJEE 2023 will be conducted on 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 July and 1 August 2023 through an offline mode across different examination centers. The exam will be held in MCQ format.
Go to the official website, jeecup.admission.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the JEECUP 2023 UPJEE Admit Cards 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your UPJEE Admit Card will show up on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
