JEECUP Admit Card 2023 Releasing Soon on jeecup.admissions.nic.in: Check Details

The JEECUP Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released anytime soon on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the JEECUP Admit Card must follow the aforementioned website regularly for the latest details.

Earlier, the admit card was expected to be released on Sunday, 16 July 2023. However, the official details are still awaited. Once the hall tickets are out, students can download the same by using their personal login credentials.

According to the schedule released by the concerned officials, the UPJEE 2023 will be conducted on 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 July and 1 August 2023 through an offline mode across different examination centers. The exam will be held in MCQ format.