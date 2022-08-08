JEE Mains: 24 Candidates Score Perfect 100

At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main while the result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Mains were declared on Monday.

Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).

One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score.

According to officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.