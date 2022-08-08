JEE Mains: 24 Candidates Score Perfect 100

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Mains) Session 1 have been declared. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main while the result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The cumulative result of two sessions of JEE-Mains were declared on Monday.
Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).
One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score.
According to officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)