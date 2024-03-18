JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Intimation Slip To Release Soon At jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip is likely to be released by 21 March. However, the date mentioned is tentative. Neither NTA officials nor the UGC Chairman has made any announcement regarding the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip.

The Joint Entrance Examination(Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.