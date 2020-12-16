JEE Main 2021 Dates to Be Declared at 6 pm Today: Edu Minister

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday, 16 December, said that the schedule and number of exams to be conducted for JEE Main 2021 will be declared by him at 6 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Pokhriyal said, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.”