JEE Main 2021 Dates to Be Declared at 6 pm Today: Edu Minister

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday, 16 December, said that the schedule and number of exams to be conducted for JEE Main 2021 will be declared by him at 6 pm.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Pokhriyal said, “Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.”
Earlier on Tuesday, a source in the National Testing Agency told The Quint that dates for JEE Main 2021 have not been declared so far and are likely to be announced this week.
The development comes after the test-conducting agency had reportedly uploaded and then removed a bulletin of information on the high-stake engineering entrance exam on Tuesday, 15 December.
When asked about reports claiming that the JEE dates have been announced and that the registration process for the same has begun, NTA Director Dr Vineet Joshi said that “such reports are not true.”
What did NTA say about the viral document?
When asked about the authenticity of information available in the bulletin that was allegedly uploaded on the NTA’s website, Dr Joshi said that the “final document is different” from the one being circulated in different groups.
This means that the information available in the said document may not be correct and that those attempting the exam must wait for a formal announcement.
What does the document allegedly uploaded by NTA say?
The document, which the NTA says is not final, had mentioned that registration for JEE Main 2021 began on 15 December 2020 and will go on till 15 January 2021.
It also states that the exam will purportedly be conducted In English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
What is Twitter saying?
Published: 16 Dec 2020,11:06 AM IST