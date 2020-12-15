News of JEE Main Registration, Exam Date ‘Not True’, Clarifies NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released dates for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021, the exam conducting body’s Director Dr Vineet Joshi told The Quint on Tuesday, 15 December.
The clarification from NTA comes amid massive speculation over dates for entrance examinations, including JEE Main, as the COVID-19 pandemic makes its run well into 2021.
Earlier on 10 December, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the ministry is actively considering whether JEE Main can be postponed or held upto four times in a year.
