FAQ: Can I Write JEE Main 4 Times? How Will Marks be Calculated?

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal has made a series of announcements on JEE Main 2021, the most notable being the fact that the engineering entrance examination will be conducted in four sessions next year, as opposed to just two.
But when will these exams be conducted? What is the question paper pattern? Who all are eligible to apply? Read on to find out.
What are the exact dates?
First Round - 23 to 26 February, 2021
Second Round -15 to 18 March, 2021
Third Round - 27 to 30 April, 2021
Fourth Round - 24 to 28 May, 2021
A candidate’s final result would be based on her best score.
Have registrations begun? How can I apply?
Yes, according to a statement shared by the NTA, the online registration process for JEE Main 2021 has started from 16 December 2020 and will go on till 16 January 2021. Here’s how to apply:
Will I have to pay fee for each exam?
It is not compulsory to appear for all four rounds and the student may appear for one or even two, three and four rounds. However, the candidate will have to pay a separate fee for that.
The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February, March and April.
Which are the languages in which JEE Main will be conducted?
Till now, JEE Main was only being conducted in English, Hindi and Gujarati. However, for the first time, the 2021 exam will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
While candidates can write the exam in English and Hindi across all centres, regional language test centres are limited to states.
What is the paper pattern going to look like?
JEE Main comprises two papers. While Paper 1 is conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, Paper 2 is conducted for admissions to UG Architecture courses.
For JEE Main Paper 1- BE/B.Tech, the test will be computer based and students will be asked objective type questions in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.
In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10 and there will be no negative marking for this section.
What is the eligibility criteria JEE Main 2021?
While there is no age limit for JEE Main 2021, only those candidates who have passed Class 12 or any other equivalent examination in 2019, 2020 or is appearing for the same in 2021 can apply for the entrance exam.
This means that candidates who have cleared board exams in 2018 or before that will not be eligible to appear in JEE Main.
What is the criteria for applying to NITs, IITs and CFTIs?
Admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs by participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Cass 12 board examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 or qualifying examination conducted by the respective boards.
For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12 /qualifying examination.
Can I choose different cities?
According to NTA, candidates can select any four cities of their choice and efforts will be made to allow the city of preference. However, due to “administrative reasons” a different city may be allotted.
Candidates who wish to apply for more than one session of examination can change their choice of cities in the correction window, which will be opened in due course under intimation to them through public notice for each session.
When will admit cards be released?
E-Admit cards will be be issued to candidates on the NTA’s website in the second week of February, which will also contain the exact time and address for the entrance test. In case a candidate is unable to download her admit card or if he or she spots an error, she may call on the NTA helpline between 10 am and 5 pm.
