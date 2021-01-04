JEE Advanced Date, IIT Admission Criteria To Be Released on 7 Jan

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday, 4 January, said that the eligibility criteria for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) along with dates for JEE Advanced examination will be declared by him at 6 pm, on 7 January.
“My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced on 7 January at 6pm. Stay tuned!” Minister Pokhriyal tweeted.
In July 2020, Dr Pokhriyal had announced that the basic criteria of scoring at least 75 percent marks or ranking among the top 20 percentile in class 12 board exams for admissions in IITs had been relaxed, only for the year.
JEE Advanced is a screening test for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses in IITs. Only those in the top 2.50 lakh rank list of JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
