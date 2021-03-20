JAM 2021 Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Saturday, 20 March, announced the result of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website/JOAPS portal: jam.iisc.ac.in.

Scorecard for JAM 2021 will be made available on the website from 27 March. Candidates will be allowed to download it till 31 July.