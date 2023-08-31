JU Death: Group in Army-Like Uniform Wanted To 'Tamper With Evidence', Say Cops

The leader of the group, Quazi Sadeque Hossain, the self-proclaimed secretary general of the Asian Human Rights Society (a non-governmental organisation with its address registered at Garden Reach Road, Kolkata, on Google), was arrested on Saturday, 26 August, for barging into the campus.

On 23 August, at least 15 people from the group had entered the campus, initially claiming to be from the Indian Army, with some of their uniforms carrying the army insignia. They later claimed they had connections with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

As word spread about an alleged 'army siege' of JU – and suspicion arose over who the uniformed people actually were – an army spokesperson had clarified to The Telegraph that they had no such unit.