Students Angry, Parents Worried: 2 Days After Trespass, Harassment At IP College

“My mother wants me to come back home. Ever since the incident took place on Tuesday, she has been worried. Yesterday, when I video called her from the metro station, her first instinct was wonder if something had happened to me,” said a first-year student of Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).

On Tuesday, 28 March, ‘unknown’ men allegedly trespassed, shouted slogans and harassed women students at IPCW where ‘Shruti,’ a college festival was going on. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said, “There was excess crowd of students in the college near the gate. Suddenly, at around 3 pm some overzealous students started rushing to enter the college. In the process there was heavy pressure on gates and some of the students fell down. Some of them got injured."

The police said that a case was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 11 men were questioned. There have been no arrests yet.

On 29 March, a tweet by the official account of the IPCW read, "It is our priority to provide a safe academic environment to the girl students in the campus. A disciplinary committee will be formed to look into the said incident that took place at the college gate on the day of the college festival."

Another tweet read: