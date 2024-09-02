IIT JAM 2025 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here

The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) will begin tomorrow, September 3. Students who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The entrance exam for JAM 2025 will be held on 2 February 2025. It is being conducted as a computer-based test for seven papers - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. There is no age limit to appear in the examination.