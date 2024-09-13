IIT-Guwahati Suicide: 'Despite Medical Issues, My Son Was Failed,' Claims Father

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. Reader discretion advised)

"My son was a genius. I can't understand what led him to take such a drastic measure... There is clear negligence on the part of the institute, and they are doing something wrong, which is forcing students to take their lives..." Ras Bihar Ram Paswan told The Quint.

On 8 September, Ram Paswan's 21-year-old son Bimlesh Kumar, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room.

Bimlesh was pursuing his degree in Computer Science and Engineering programme, and is survived by his parents and a brother. Originally from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, his father Ram Paswan is a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable posted in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.