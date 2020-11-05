IIT-B UG Classes to Start from 16 November, Check Schedule Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai on Thursday, 5 November, announced an online semester for first-year undergraduate students. The orientation programme for the new batch will start on 11 November and classes will begin from 16 November.
The first week will be a “zero” week, where students will be instructed on how to attend lectures and exams online.
“Our student mentors will be reaching out to you beforehand and help you to get properly oriented, so that your onboarding becomes a smooth one. There will be an orientation for parents or guardians also as they need to help you study from home,” said Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri, institute director.
According to Chaudhuri, students will have one month of summer vacation in 2021, following which semester dates will be in sync with the rest of the batches.
The academic calendar for IIT Mumbai was disturbed this year due to the pandemic and postponed to be held from November-March and March to July. The institute said it will not provide hostel accommodation due to lack of available rooms and COVID-19 health restrictions.
IIT Mumbai has only allowed select number of PhD students to return to campus, to complete their research, and to postgraduate students unable to avail online education at home.
