'How Is Communal Harmony a Taboo Topic?': Teesta Setalvad After IISc Blocks Talk

“After what had happened the last time when Natasha and Devangana were invited, we ensured we keep everyone in the know. We had written to the Registrar, heads of departments, and other faculty members on 9 August, exactly a week in advance about holding a talk by Teesta," student coordinator Sengupta told The Quint.

The students had sought permission to hold the event at the IISc’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) Hall on 16 August at 5 pm. “We received no response to the emails seeking permission despite repeatedly following up,” Sengupta claimed.

A faculty member, who The Quint spoke to, alleged the same.

Sengupta, a third-year student at IISc's Interdisciplinary Center for Water Research (ICWaR), said that he was called by the Registrar at around 2 pm on the day of the event and was told that the event cannot be held on campus.

“The Registrar told me that the Director is out of town so we cannot get permission for the event. He told me, ‘You cannot do it here, do it somewhere else’,” Sengupta alleged.

He added that no written communication to this effect has been received by the students.

A faculty member, who did not wish to be named, alleged the institute has adopted a “standard strategy’, wherein it neither gives nor denies permission for holding academic as well as non-academic events.