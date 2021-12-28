IIM CAT 2021 result to be out soon
(Photo: The Quint)
Amidst much anticipation, the result of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) is expected to be released in January 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results on the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in, once released.
While there has been no official confirmation on the result date, candidates can expect the result to be out in January since the answer key was released on 8 December 2021 and the candidates were able to raise their objections on the answer key till 11 December 2021.
In 2021, a total of 230 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam, out of which 85 percent attendance was recorded. The IIM CAT is one of the most prestigious exams in India and is held in great reverence.
The CAT 2021 result shall be including important details such as overall scores and percentile, along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc.
Candidates must note that as soon as the CAT 2021 result is declared, the admission process will commence at IIM on the basis of the CAT cut-off.
Please check below now for a detailed step-by-step procedure to check and download your IIM CAT 2021 result once released.
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'Score 2021' on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new window that will contain the results of the CAT 2021.
Enter your official CAT login credentials such as user ID and password to log in.
Click on the link that reads 'CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar.
Your CAT 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
For details on the CAT 2021 result, please visit this space and the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in regularly.
