IIM CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended to 22 September: Here's How to Apply

Last date to Apply for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has been extended to 22 September, 2021. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to conclude on 15 September 2021.

Candidates who wish to apply for the same can check register on CAT's official website: iimcat.ac.in.

CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate program. It is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are also used by some listed non-IIM member institutions.