IIM CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended to 22 September: Here's How to Apply

Apply for CAT 2021 on iimcat.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
Last date to Apply for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has been extended to 22 September, 2021. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to conclude on 15 September 2021.
Candidates who wish to apply for the same can check register on CAT's official website: iimcat.ac.in.
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post graduate program. It is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are also used by some listed non-IIM member institutions.
Visit the official website of CAT: iimcat.ac.in
Click on 'Register' under new candidate registration
Register to generate unique User ID and password
Login using your User ID and password
Fill up the application form, choose the preferred test centres, and upload the required documents
Submit the application form and pay the application fee
In order to register for CAT 2021, candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200. However, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,100.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined