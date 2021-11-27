IIM CAT 2021 Exam to Be Conducted Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines and Documents

IIM CAT 2021 exam will be conducted on Sunday, 28 November. Image used for representation purpose.
CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is all set to conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday, 28 November 2021.
Admit cards/hall tickets for the same were released by the institute on Wednesday, 27 October. Candidates who are yet to download their CAT 2021 admit card, can do it form the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Since there is barely any time left for CAT 2021 exam, we have compiled a list of important points which candidates must keep in mind before going for the exam.
Candidates are advised to reach the test centre at least 30 minutes prior to gate closure time. The reporting time will be mentioned in the admit card as well.
All candidates are required to download and print their admit card from the official website on an A4 size paper.
Admit card will be considered valid only if candidate's photo and signature are properly printed.
All candidates must carry the printed admit card and original ID proof to the exam centre.
In order to locate the examination centre, candidates can use the Google map link embedded in the electronic version of the admit card.
All candidates should affix a photograph on the admit card at the space provided for the same. The photograph should be same as used during the application process.
Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles are strictly not allowed in the examination hall.
