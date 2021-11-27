IIM CAT 2021 Exam to Be Conducted Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines and Documents

CAT 2021: Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is all set to conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Sunday, 28 November 2021.

Admit cards/hall tickets for the same were released by the institute on Wednesday, 27 October. Candidates who are yet to download their CAT 2021 admit card, can do it form the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.