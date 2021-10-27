IIM CAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Download From Official Website

IIM CAT 2021: Here's How to download CAT admit card from iimcat.ac.in. Image used for representational purposes.
CAT 2021 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) released the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 on Wednesday, 27 October.
Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards on the official website of CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in
Click on 'Login' under 'Registered Candidate Login' on the homepage
Enter your User ID and password
Click on Login
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download your IIM CAT admit card for the exam day and future references
Last date to download CAT 2021 admit card is 28 November 2021.
For more details about IIM CAT 2021, candidates can check out its official website: iimcat.ac.in.
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to evaluate and shortlist candidates for the post-graduate programme. It is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are used by some listed non-IIM member institutions as well.
