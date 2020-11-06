IIM CAT 2020 Mock Test Link Activated, Check Steps to Access It

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Friday, 6 November, activated the link to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 mock test. CAT 2020 candidates can access the mock test on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2020 will be conducted on 29 November and will be held in 156 cities across the country. Candidates will be given the option to select any four test cities in order of their preference.

How to Access CAT 2020 Mock Test Online

Visit the official website- -iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘mock test’ link

Click on ‘sign in’ tab then

Mock test will appear on the screen

How to Download CAT Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

Admit card for CAT 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

The CAT 2020 admit cards were released on 28 October and can be accessed on the official website. The institute will hold CAT 2020 examination on 29 November in three sessions: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website.