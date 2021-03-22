IIM-Calcutta’s 1st Woman Director Resigns Over Dispute With Board

Anju Seth stepped down as director from the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta on Monday, 22 March, nearly a month after a dispute with the Board of Governors (BoG). Seth submitted her resignation to the Board and the PMO.

Seth cited interference by the chairman, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, whom she accused of maligning her image and also cited breach of government guidelines in hiring personnel, reported the Economic Times.

Seth was the institute’s first woman director who took on the post in November 2018. Her resignation came a year before her term was to end on 22 February 2022. Dean Prashant Mishra has taken over as the acting director, reported The Indian Express.