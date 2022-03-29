IGNOU TEE December 2021 Exam Results Announced: Here's How To Check

IGNOU December TEE 2021 result released. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: The Quint)
IGNOU TEE Result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 28 March 2022, declared the results of University Term End Examination (TEE) December 2021.
Candidates who sat for the exam can check their IGNOU TEE December 2021 result on the official website of the varsity: ignou.ac.in.
"Remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon," reads the official website of IGNOU.
Go to the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.
Click on 'University has announced Term End Examination December 2021 Result' link on the homepage, under 'News and Announcements'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Tap on 'Click here for details' link.
You will be directed to 'Term-end' result webpage.
Click on 'December 2021 Exam Result (New)' link.
Login page will open on your screen.
Key in your enrollment number.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your IGNOU Term-end December 2021 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save the result for future use.
Meanwhile, students who still have exams left (under December TEE 2021 session), can check the official datasheet of remaining papers on the official website of IGNOU.
Check this space regularly for further updates about IGNOU TEE exams and other details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)