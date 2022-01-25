IGNOU Extends Last Date to Submit Assignments for TEE December 2021

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, 24 January, announced the extension of last date of submission of assignments for term end examination (TEE), December 2021.

Now, students enrolled for December TEE 2021 can submit their assignments for the same till 5 February 2022.

"With the approval of the competent authority, the last date of submission for the Term-End Examination, December 2021 has been further extended till 05 February 2022," reads the official notice released by IGNOU.

Candidates are given extension for online as well as offline (physical) submission of assignments, dissertation, internship, project reports, fieldwork journal, etc, for all programmes.

IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission deadline has been extended multiple times previously.