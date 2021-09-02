IGNOU Registration Validity Extended for June TEE 2021: Check Details

IGNOU TEE June registration validity extended
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, 1 September, announced the extension of validity of registration for students whose registration ended in June 2021.
Therefore, students whose registration was scheduled to end in June, and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal (practicum), etc. can do it till December.
The decision has been taken in the view of Covid-19 situation.
According to the official notice, "validity period of registration of those students whose registration ending in June 2021 and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal (practicum), etc. has been extended till December 2021 as a special case in the view of nationwide COVID-19 pandemic situation."
It further added that all other terms and conditions will remain the same as notified earlier.
Moreover, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session. Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it till 15 September 2021. They can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Currently, IGNOU is conducting term-end examination (TEE) June session 2021 which are scheduled to conclude on 9 September.
