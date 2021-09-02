IGNOU Registration Validity Extended for June TEE 2021: Check Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, 1 September, announced the extension of validity of registration for students whose registration ended in June 2021.

Therefore, students whose registration was scheduled to end in June, and have not completed any of the evaluation components, i.e. practical examination of lab courses, assignments, projects, dissertation, internship and fieldwork journal (practicum), etc. can do it till December.

The decision has been taken in the view of Covid-19 situation.