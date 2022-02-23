IGNOU January 2022: Last Date for Admission Cycle Extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for the January 2022 admission cycle. The courses available for the Open and Distance Mode (ODL) will be offered through online mode.

IGNOU has extended the last date of admissions for January 2022 cycle till 28 February 2022. The information regarding the extension of the admission date was given through a press release on Tuesday, 22 February.

The university has been extending the admission date time and again. So it is a great opportunity for the students to apply for ODL programs if they are interested.