ICSI CS Professional & Executive December 2021 Exam Result Date Announced

ICSI CS Professional and Executive results will be declared on 25 February
(Photo: The Quint)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday, 18 February 2022, announced the result date of Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Exams, December 2021 session.
According to the official notice released by ICSI, CS Professional, and Executive December 2021 exam results will be declared on Friday, 25 February 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their CS result on the official website of ICSI: icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Professional exam will be declared at 11 am, while CS Executive exam result will be announced at 02 pm on Friday, 25 February.
According to the notice released by ICSI , the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive exam will be available for download on the website immediately after the declaration of the result. All candidates must note, that no physical copy of CS Executive exam marks statement will be sent to the students.
On the other hand, Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Professional exam will be sent to the students on their registered address.
"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," the notice added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICSI CS exams.
