ICSI CSEET 2021: Result To Be Released Today

ICSI CSEET 2021 result to be released on 19 November.
The 2021 result for the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (ICSI CSEET) is scheduled to be released today on Friday, 19 November.
This news has been confirmed by ICSI in advance and candidates can expect the result to be out at 4 pm.
Thus, Candidates can check their respective results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
Candidates must note that the ICSI CSEET 2021 result release is for the exam that was held on 13 November and 14 November.
In order to famliarise students with the exam pattern, ICSI had conducted a mock test as well as a re-test before the main examination day.
Candidates must remember to keep their official credentials such as registration number handy in order to check their ICSI CSEET 2021 result when it is released.
Read on to find five easy steps to view and download your CSEET 2021 result.
Visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Click here to view CSEET November result' on the homepage
You will be required to enter your official credentials such as registration number and log in
Your ICSI CSEET 2021 result shall be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a print out for future references
All candidates must note that ICSI will also be releasing a subject-wise breakup of marks of every candidate along with the CSEET 2021 result.
Also, candidates must note that ICSI will send no results by post hence it is imperative for them to check and download their results as soon as they have been released.
For more updates on the ICSI CSEET 2021 result, check this space regularly and visit the official website of ICSI mentioned above.