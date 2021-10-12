ICSI CS Professional, Executive, Foundation Result 2021: Date and Time

ICSI CS Result 2021 to be declared on 13 October 2021. Image used for representation purpose.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the results of Company Secretaries (CS) June 2021 session exams on Wednesday, 13 October 2021.
The results will be announced for CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme Examinations.
Candidates who appeared for any of the above mentioned exam can check their result on ICSI's official website: icse.edu. ICSI will also release individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks along with their result on the website.
Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 11 am
Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus): 2 pm
Foundation Programme (held on 13th and 14th August 2O21 & 11 and 12 September 2O21): 4 pm
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute, icsi.edu, immediately after the declaration of result," reads the official notice released by ICSI. All candidates must note that no physical copy will be issued for the same.
Whereas, the marks statement of CS Professional exam will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address after the declaration of result, the notice added. In case if any candidate(s) does not receive the physical copy within 30 days of declaration of result, then they may contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.
