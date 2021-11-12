ICSI CS December 2021 Exam: Enrolment Window to Close Today

ICAI CS December 2021 exam will begin from 21 December. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: Unsplash.com)
ICSI CS: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the Exam Enrolment window for December, 2021 exam session on Friday, 12 November (2 pm). The enrolment window was re-opened by ICSI on Wednesday, 10 November 2021.
As per the official notice, during this period students may avail following services:
Students may apply for examination enrolment with applicable late fee
Students may apply for addition of module with applicable late fee
Students may apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee
The notice further sates that during exam enrolment time (till 2 pm), online window for change services, (i.e. change centre, medium and module) will remain closed.
"Online window for change services will reopen from 3 PM on 12 November 2021 till 11:59 PM on 20 November 2021," the notice added.
As per the official schedule released by ICSI, CS December 2021 session Executive (Old & New Syllabus) and Professional (Old & New Syllabus) Programme exams will begin from Tuesday, 21 December 2021. Executive programme exams are scheduled to conclude on 29 December, while Professional programme exams will end on 30 December 2021.
These exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
For more details about CS December session exam, candidates can visit the official website of ICSI.
