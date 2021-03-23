ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results Declared, Here’s How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of Chartered Accountant (CA) Final (Old and New) and Foundation exams. The exams were held on 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29 January.

Candidates who appeared for any of these papers can check their result on the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

ICAI has also released CA Final (New) Exam merit list.