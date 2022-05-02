ICAI CA Intermediate & Final May 2022 Exams Admit Card Released: How to Download

CAI Inter and Final May 2022 exam admit card released
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for Chartered Accountant (CA) Intermediate and Final examination, May 2022.
Candidates who have registered for any of the above mentioned exam are advised to download their admit cards from the official exam website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org.
"No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website," reads the official notice released by ICAI.
Visit the official website of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org.
Go to 'Login/Register' tab.
Enter your registered login ID and password.
Click on 'Login'.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Click on the admit card link.
Your ICAI CA Intermediate/ Final May exam admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for exam day and future use.
CA Intermediate Course May 2022 Exam Dates:
Group 1: 15, 18, 20, and 22 May 2022
Group 2: 24, 26, 28, and 30 May 2022
CA Final Course May 2022 Exam Dates:
Group 1: 14, 17, 19, and 21 May 2022
Group 2: 23, 25, 27, and 29 May 2022
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICAI CA exams.
