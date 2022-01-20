IBPS SO Mains 2021-22 Admit Card Released

Admit cards for IBPS SO Mains 2021-22 have been released.
The admit card for the Institute of Banking Personnel, Specialist Officer (IBPS SO) Mains 2021-22 was released on 19 January. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.
The IBPS SO Mains 2021-22 will be conducted on 30 January.
The IBPS SO 2021-22 recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Marketing Officer, IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.
Candidates must note that the last date to download the IBPS SO Mains 2021-22 admit card from the official website is 30 January 2022.
Please refer to the step-by-step procedure given below to download your admit card.
Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel, ibps.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'Click here to download Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP SPL-XI.'
Enter your official login details, such as registration ID and password, in order to log in.
Your IBPS SO Mains call letter shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
