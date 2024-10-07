GATE 2025 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today: Apply at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be closing the registration window for GATE 2025 with a late fee today on 7 October 2024. This is the final opportunity for candidates to submit their applications. Candidates who wish to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do by applying at the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in till 11:59 pm.

The GATE 2025 application fee with the late fee is Rs 1,400 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, and Rs 2,300 for all others. During the regular application period, which closed on 3 October , the registration fee was Rs 900 and Rs 1,800 for these categories, respectively.