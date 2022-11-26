A Hostel After 135 Yrs: How Nizam College's Women Students Scored a Historic Win

"So, we were left wondering – what about us UG students?" Soundharya says.

The UG women students have had no hostel facilities up until now. They were forced to stay in private hostels nearby, paying Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 per month.

"Many who study here come from other districts and are not based in Hyderabad. Some of us are from rural areas, and we are not financially well off. This win is important because it ensures that poor and marginalised women students are not left out in the future," adds Snehasri, who hails from Karimnagar district.