Hunger Strike Against IIT Bombay Fee Hike Continues, No Relief for Students Yet

With the hunger strike against the fee hike in IIT Bombay entering its fifth day on Wednesday, 10 August, the institute is yet to concede to the students' demands.

The students' collective organising the demonstration, however, has said that it won't give up anytime soon.

"The day, which also marks August Kranti Divas began with the passing on of the baton with several students standing by in support and solidarity. Several members of the faculty have been visiting the protest site over the past week in support and solidarity," the collective called Students Against Fee Hike at IIT Bombay said in a statement.

Those protesting also organised lectures and film screenings to spread awareness about the privatisation of education.