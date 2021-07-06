HPBOSE Class 10 2021 Result Declared: 99.7 % Candidates Declared Pass

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday, 5 July, declared the result Class 10 (matric) students.

Students who were registered for the same can check their result at Himachal Pradesh Board's official website: hpbose.org.

Initially, the result was scheduled to be declared at 11:30 AM on Monday. However, it was postponed and the board eventually released it around 5:30 PM.

This year, a total of 99.7 percent students were declared pass by HP board. This is significant rise as compared to the past percentage last year. In 2020, the pass percentage was 68.11 percent. Out of 1.04 lakh students who appeared for class 10 exams last year, 70,571 students were declared pass, reported Indian Express. The report further stated that in 2019, 60.79 percent students cleared the board examination.