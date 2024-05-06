CISCE Board Results: ISC, ICSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 Expected Today At 11 AM

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examination results today, on 6 May 2024 at 11 am.

After the results are announced, students can check their ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – through their unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. The scores will also be shared through DigiLocker.

ICSE and ISC exams began on 21 February and were supposed to end on 3 April. But the exams continued till 4 April as two papers had to be rescheduled.