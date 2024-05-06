CISCE Board Results: ISC, ICSE 10th, 12th Results 2024 Expected Today At 11 AM

ICSE ISC 10th and 12th Results 2024.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) final examination results today, on 6 May 2024 at 11 am.
After the results are announced, students can check their ICSE, ISC results 2024 on the council's websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – through their unique ID, index number and the captcha code displayed on the login page. The scores will also be shared through DigiLocker.
ICSE and ISC exams began on 21 February and were supposed to end on 3 April. But the exams continued till 4 April as two papers had to be rescheduled.
The Class 12 Chemistry paper scheduled for 26 February was postponed to 21 March due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The Class 12 Psychology examination was also rescheduled to 4 April from 27 May after one exam center reported the question paper packet was “lost”.
The CISCE will allow students to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation of marks after the result is declared. The toppers names of ICSE and ISC will be announced along with the declaration of results.
Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
Click on ICSE, ISC Result 2024 result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)