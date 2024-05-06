HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date: When Will HP Board Class 10 Result be Declared?

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the class 10th (matric) result tomorrow on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. Once the result will be out, candidates can download and check their HP Board Class 10 result 2024 on the official website at hpbose.org. There were several rumors about the matric results being declared on Sunday, 5 May, however, the board officials have denied them, and said that the Himachal Pradesh 10th class results will be announced on 7 May.
This year, the HPBOSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 2 to 21 March 2024. The examination was held in a single shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm. The HP Board class 12th result was announced by the concerned officials in April with a pass percentage of 73.76. Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School topped the exam with 494 marks out of 500.
The Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result will be declared on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.
The Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 result may be declared at 10 am. However, the exact time is yet to be confirmed by the officials.
Once the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th class result is declared, candidates can follow below steps to check the scores.
Visit the official website at hpbose.org.
On the appeared homepage, go to the results section.
Click on the direct link for 'HP Board
Open the results page.
Go to Class 10 final examination results.
Enter the login details.
Submit and check your result.
Students can check all the latest updates related to Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result on hpbose.org.
