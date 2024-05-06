HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date: When Will HP Board Class 10 Result be Declared?

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the class 10th (matric) result tomorrow on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. Once the result will be out, candidates can download and check their HP Board Class 10 result 2024 on the official website at hpbose.org. There were several rumors about the matric results being declared on Sunday, 5 May, however, the board officials have denied them, and said that the Himachal Pradesh 10th class results will be announced on 7 May.

This year, the HPBOSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 2 to 21 March 2024. The examination was held in a single shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm. The HP Board class 12th result was announced by the concerned officials in April with a pass percentage of 73.76. Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School topped the exam with 494 marks out of 500.